Israeli president resumes consultations with parties on picking next prime minister

Israeli President Isaac Herzog resumed consultations Thursday with parties elected to the incoming Knesset to determine whom to task with forming the next government, local media reported.

The second day of consultations is being held at the President's Residence in Jerusalem, following talks on Wednesday evening with several smaller parties, according to The Times of Israel.

Each party is being asked to recommend a candidate for prime minister before Herzog decides which lawmaker should receive the first opportunity to form a coalition.

Netanyahu's Likud and Otzma Yehudit have backed the incumbent premier, while Yashar, the Democrats, B'Yachad and Ra'am have declared their support for Eisenkot, the daily reported.

United Torah Judaism has decided not to recommend either Netanyahu or Eisenkot, it added.

The Arab-led Joint List has not declared whom it will support either, with its position expected to become clearer following its meeting with Herzog, according to the daily.

Netanyahu's bloc won 53 seats in the 120-member Knesset, including the seven seats held by United Torah Judaism. Opposition parties aligned with Eisenkot hold 48 seats, while the Joint List and Ra'am together have 19. A parliamentary majority requires 61 seats.

If the Joint List and Ra'am join the 48-seat opposition bloc in endorsing Eisenkot, he would receive the backing of factions representing a total of 67 seats for the mandate.

The consultations come amid criticism from opposition figures of Netanyahu's continued leadership, with some calling for a change of government following Democratic gains in the US midterm elections.

Under Israeli law, Herzog must task the lawmaker he believes has the best chance of forming a government. The candidate selected will have 28 days to assemble a coalition, with a possible extension of up to 14 days.