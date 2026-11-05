JORDANS KING HEADS TO KAZAKHSTAN FOR TALKS ON ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE SECURITY

Jordan's king heads to Kazakhstan for talks on artificial intelligence security

Jordan's King Abdullah II departed for Kazakhstan on Thursday to co-chair talks on security challenges related to artificial intelligence (AI) alongside Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the Royal Court said.

The meeting, scheduled for Friday in the Kazakh capital Astana, will be held under the Aqaba Process, an initiative launched by Abdullah in 2015 to strengthen international cooperation against terrorism and extremism.

World leaders and international officials are expected to attend, according to a Royal Court statement.

During his two-day visit, Abdullah is also scheduled to hold bilateral talks with Tokayev.

Kazakh presidential spokesperson Aibek Smadiyarov said Wednesday that the discussions would focus on expanding trade, investment and economic cooperation, as well as strengthening cultural and people-to-people ties, according to state news agency Kazinform.

The Aqaba Process provides a platform for countries and international organizations to address emerging security threats and strengthen coordination in combating terrorism.

Previous meetings have been held in Jordan and several other countries, including the UK, Spain, Albania, Indonesia, Italy, Brazil, Bulgaria and the US.

During a visit to Australia last October, Abdullah welcomed the country's interest in hosting an Aqaba Process meeting in 2027 focused on countering online extremism and the misuse of emerging technologies.





