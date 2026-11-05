Trump urges Senate to pass Sunshine Protection Act, ending time changes

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday renewed his call for Congress to end seasonal clock changes, criticizing the Senate for not advancing the Sunshine Protection Act.

Trump complained about early sunsets and the practice of changing clocks twice a year, arguing that Americans should no longer have to adjust their schedules.

"Too bad the Senate has not yet approved the Sunshine Protection Act or, the I Don't Want to Change My Clocks Anymore Act," Trump said on his Truth Social platform.

He pointed to the early sunset, noting that the sun had set at 5.06 pm and darkness had fallen by 5.31 pm.

"Isn't that ridiculous?" he said, adding that the weather and daylight had been more favorable just days earlier.

Trump said he had avoided making the issue a major focus before the midterm elections, claiming he did not want certain senators to face electoral consequences over the matter.

He also criticized the Senate for not taking up the legislation, despite "great" bipartisan support in the House, where the measure passed by a 308-117 vote.

"We have far bigger priorities, but I will keep fighting for this!" he added.

The lower chamber passed the Sunshine Protection Act 308-117 in July, sending it to the Senate, where it has faced opposition.

The proposal would make daylight saving time permanent while allowing states to opt instead for permanent standard time. Supporters favor later sunsets, while opponents warn that the change would mean darker winter mornings, particularly for children traveling to school.





