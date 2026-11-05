Turkish first lady highlights deep-rooted friendship with South Korea following visit

Turkish first lady Emine Erdoğan (L) and South Korean first lady Kim Hea Kyung (R) attend the welcoming ceremony at the presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea, 03 November 2026. (EPA Photo)

Turkish first lady Emine Erdoğan highlighted the longstanding friendship between Türkiye and South Korea in a social media post reflecting on her visit to the country alongside President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

"Our visit to South Korea once again demonstrated how deeply the friendship between the two countries resonates not only in history but also in people's hearts," she said.

Erdoğan also expressed her sincere gratitude to South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and his wife, first lady Kim Hea Kyung, for their hospitality.

Her post included a video featuring highlights of the events and activities held during the visit.