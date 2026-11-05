Ukraine dismisses 2 senior security officials amid probe into criminal network

Ukraine's Security Service dismissed two senior officials Wednesday amid an investigation into an alleged criminal network involving law enforcement personnel accused of shielding illegal business activities.

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) said they had uncovered an organization involving at least a dozen individuals during an ongoing investigation dubbed "Operation Carthage."

The agencies said the suspected ringleader, who had multiple prior convictions, recruited officials from Ukraine's Security Service (SBU), National Police and Prosecutor General's Office, along with individuals from the criminal underworld.

"Under the protection of these law enforcement officials, the group facilitated the operation of fraudulent call centers -- which scammed both Ukrainian citizens and foreign nationals -- as well as the sale of narcotics and the illicit production of counterfeit cigarettes and fake foreign currency," NABU said in a statement.

SAPO also alleged that members of the organization were involved in attacks, abductions and assaults carried out on behalf of the group.

Later Wednesday, the SBU announced that its chief, Oleksandr Poklad, had dismissed two high-ranking officials and pledged full cooperation with investigators.

"The Security Service expects a transparent, objective, and impartial investigation. I have discussed this, among other things, with the heads of the NABU and the SAPO. There is clear and constructive cooperation," Poklad said.

He added that the agency was coordinating with intelligence services in partner countries to ensure that the investigation extended to other jurisdictions.

Meanwhile, the National Police said officers implicated in the proceedings had been temporarily suspended from duty.

It urged the public to "refrain from making premature conclusions and assessments" until the investigation was completed.

In September, Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko was dismissed amid the same probe, during which anti-corruption investigators said they had uncovered an alleged criminal organization led by a department head at the Prosecutor General's Office.

Members of the group are suspected of accepting bribes from fraudulent call centers in exchange for allowing them to operate without interference.

Combating corruption remains a key requirement for Ukraine's efforts to join the European Union, which formally opened accession negotiations with Kyiv in June 2024.