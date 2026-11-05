Yemeni forces say they destroyed 3 Houthi missile launch systems

Yemen's pro-government Giants Brigades said late Wednesday that they destroyed three Houthi missile launch systems and killed their crews.

In a brief statement, the brigades said the systems were ready to fire when they were struck. They released footage they said showed the operation and gave no details on where it took place or how many crew members were killed.

There was no immediate comment from the Houthi group.

Earlier Wednesday, Yemen's armed forces said they carried out 1,322 operations against the Houthis as part of Operation Dawn of Yemen, claiming to have killed or incapacitated around 340 fighters and commanders and destroyed or damaged 114 military vehicles and pieces of equipment.

Fighting between government forces and the Houthis resumed in July, killing and wounding thousands and displacing more than 250,000 people, according to UN reports.

The renewed clashes ended a period of relative calm that had prevailed since April 2022, further worsening Yemen's humanitarian crisis.

Yemen has been engulfed in a civil war since the Houthis seized the capital Sanaa and several provinces in September 2014, prompting a Saudi-led coalition to intervene in March 2015 in support of the internationally recognized government.



