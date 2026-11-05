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News Diplomacy Armenian prime minister plans to attend UN climate summit in Türkiye

Armenian prime minister plans to attend UN climate summit in Türkiye

Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan said he will attend COP31 in Antalya, accepting Turkish President Erdogan’s invitation from their September New York meeting, amid efforts to normalize relations between Armenia and Türkiye.

Anadolu Agency DIPLOMACY
Published November 05,2026 01:08 PM
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ARMENIAN PRIME MINISTER PLANS TO ATTEND UN CLIMATE SUMMIT IN TÜRKIYE

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said Thursday that he plans to visit the southern Turkish province of Antalya to attend the 31st UN Climate Change Conference (COP31), state-run news agency Armenpress reported.

"Yes, I plan to go to Antalya to participate in the COP," Pashinyan told reporters during a briefing.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan invited Pashinyan to the summit during their meeting in New York in September, where they discussed efforts to normalize relations between the two countries.

COP31 will take place Nov. 9-20, bringing together world leaders, experts and civil society representatives to discuss international efforts to address climate change.

The conference's leaders' summit is scheduled for Nov. 11-12.