South Korea expects no major change in US ties after Democrats' midterm victory: Premier

South Korean Prime Minister Han Seong-sook said Thursday she expected no major changes in relations with the US following President Donald Trump's midterm election defeat, citing longstanding bipartisan support for the alliance.

"As both the Democratic and Republican parties have considered the alliance between the two countries important, I think there will not be very big changes in relations with South Korea," Han told a parliamentary budget committee, according to Yonhap News Agency.

She acknowledged that the Democrats' victory was stronger than expected, adding that relevant ministries were reviewing its diplomatic implications.

Presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung also reaffirmed Seoul's commitment to strengthening ties with Washington, saying the alliance had developed over more than 70 years with support from both major US parties.

She said South Korea would continue cooperating with the Trump administration and Congress while pursuing previously agreed investment projects.

Under a trade agreement with Washington, Seoul pledged $350 billion in US investments.

However, differences remain over a proposed $50 billion liquefied natural gas project in Alaska. Trump has claimed South Korea committed to the initiative, while Seoul maintains that its participation remains subject to assessments of commercial viability.

Democrats won control of both chambers of Congress in Tuesday's midterm elections, dealing a major setback to Trump's Republican Party.

Early results showed Democrats securing 228 seats in the House of Representatives and 54 in the Senate, including two allied independents.

The new Democratic-controlled Congress will convene Jan. 3, 2027, giving the party greater authority to scrutinize the Trump administration's policies.