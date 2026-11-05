Saudi-led coalition says it intercepts ballistic missile headed toward Medina region

The Saudi-led coalition said Thursday that its air defenses intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched by Yemen's Houthis toward the Medina region in western Saudi Arabia.

Coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki announced the interception in a statement on the US social media platform X.

The coalition did not provide details about the missile's intended target or whether the interception caused any damage.

The Houthis have not commented on the coalition's statement.

The announcement came amid escalating hostilities between the Houthis and the Saudi-led coalition, which supports Yemen's internationally recognized government.

Saudi Arabia has led a military coalition against the Houthis since March 2015, after the group seized Yemen's capital, Sanaa, and other parts of the country in 2014.





