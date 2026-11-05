The Kremlin said on Thursday that safeguarding Russia's ⁠interests in ⁠Ukraine could not be contingent on the state of ⁠affairs in the United States after the US election.

Russia wants a peaceful settlement to the conflict in Ukraine, but that ⁠has not ⁠been possible so far, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Russia's interests will be secured either through military means, ⁠by continuing the special military operation, or through peaceful means, should someone in Kyiv emerge who ⁠possesses ‌the political ‌will and ⁠is prepared ‌to take on the political responsibility," ⁠Peskov told ⁠reporters.





























