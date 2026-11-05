 Contact Us
News World Russia's interests in Ukraine don't depend on US election, Kremlin says

Russia's interests in Ukraine don't depend on US election, Kremlin says

Reuters WORLD
Published November 05,2026 01:20 PM
Updated November 05,2026 01:23 PM
Subscribe
RUSSIAS INTERESTS IN UKRAINE DONT DEPEND ON US ELECTION, KREMLIN SAYS
Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov (REUTERS File Photo)

The Kremlin said on Thursday that safeguarding Russia's ⁠interests in ⁠Ukraine could not be contingent on the state of ⁠affairs in the United States after the US election.

Russia wants a peaceful settlement to the conflict in Ukraine, but that ⁠has not ⁠been possible so far, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Russia's interests will be secured either through military means, ⁠by continuing the special military operation, or through peaceful means, should someone in Kyiv emerge who ⁠possesses ‌the political ‌will and ⁠is prepared ‌to take on the political responsibility," ⁠Peskov told ⁠reporters.