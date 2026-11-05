Vance seeks ‘new right’ alliance with disaffected Trump voters ahead of 2028

US Vice President JD Vance is seeking to build a new political alliance with disaffected supporters of President Donald Trump ahead of the 2028 presidential election cycle, Fox News Digital reported Wednesday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

According to the report, Vance has begun shaping his own political message following Republicans' losses in the Nov. 3 midterm elections, including by expressing differences with Trump over foreign policy and Washington's relationship with Israel.

A source familiar with post-election developments told the outlet that a White House meeting was held Wednesday morning to align administration officials on post-midterm messaging.

After the meeting, Vance posted on the US social media platform X, citing a pollster who laid out four steps to win back voters: ending the war in Iran, focusing on the cost of living and inflation, putting America first and changing "our relationship with Israel."

"The reason we lost is the war," Vance said on X, referring to the Iran war. "The president himself said so last night."

A White House official told Fox News Digital that the four tasks are Vance's rallying cry to the "new right," a coalition aligned with Trump's original "America First" movement that also believes Trump is too aligned with Israel on foreign policy.

The official said Vance's message is not a break with Trump but is aimed at Republicans who support the president yet disagree with or feel betrayed by his foreign policy.

"Vance is our guy," the official said, describing that message.



