Death toll from Russian strike on Ukrainian aid centre reaches 42, police say

Rescuers seach the bodies of residents killed by a Russian air strike at a compound of an underground shelter in the village of Komyshuvakha (REUTERS)

The death toll from a Russian bombing of an aid distribution point in Ukraine's southeastern Zaporizhzhia region on ⁠Monday has risen ⁠to 42, police said on Thursday, making it one of the deadliest strikes on civilians this ⁠year.

Zaporizhzhia police said on the Telegram messaging app that up to 33 people remained buried beneath the rubble in the village of Komyshuvakha, and that rescue work and efforts to identify the bodies were continuing.

On Wednesday, Ivan Fedorov, ⁠co-head ⁠of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Defense Council, had said 59 people were missing.

Bodycam footage from one of the police officers killed, which Reuters verified, showed the moments before a second Russian strike hit, destroying a ⁠shelter where residents were hiding after a radio warning.

Ukraine's national police said the strikes included a 3-ton FAB glide bomb, a weapon that defence intelligence websites say carries around 1.4 ⁠tons ‌of explosives.

Russia's ‌Defence Ministry said the ⁠attack targeted Ukrainian military ‌units around Komyshuvakha and two other settlements, and that up ⁠to 25 Ukrainian ⁠servicemen were killed.

Moscow and Kyiv both ⁠deny deliberately targeting civilians.























