Russia, Ukraine report overnight strikes, 5 injured

Russia and Ukraine exchanged overnight strikes Thursday, injuring five people, according to officials on both sides.

In Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region, three people were injured in a Russian drone attack on the cities of Dnipro and Samar, which damaged private homes and sparked fires at critical infrastructure facilities, regional military administration head Oleksandr Hanzha said on Telegram.

In the Kyiv region, one person was injured in a Russian attack on logistics infrastructure, setting the facility ablaze, the emergency service said on Telegram.

Separately, Ukraine's General Staff accused Russia of launching two missiles and 128 drones, 105 of which were shot down or neutralized.

In Russia's Ryazan region, one person was injured in a "massive" drone attack. Falling debris sparked fires at industrial sites in Ryazan, Gov. Pavel Malkov said on Telegram.

Power lines were also damaged, disrupting electricity supplies in parts of the city. Windows were shattered at a school, prompting the cancellation of classes, he added.

In the Ryazan district, private homes sustained damage, while a nonresidential building in a residential area of the Rybnovsky district caught fire, Malkov said.

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed 496 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones were intercepted or destroyed over Russian territory, annexed Crimea, the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea.

Independent verification of the claims remains difficult amid the ongoing war.