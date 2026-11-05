'Dark Knight' Batpod expected to fetch up to $1.18M at London auction

A screen-used Batpod from Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight is expected to sell for as much as £900,000 ($1.18 million) at a London auction in December.

The vehicle, driven by Christian Bale's Batman during the 2008 film's chase sequences, carries an estimated value of between £450,000 and £900,000, according to memorabilia company Propstore.

It also appeared in the final film of Nolan's Batman trilogy, The Dark Knight Rises, released in 2012.

The Batpod is among more than 1,400 props, costumes and other pieces of entertainment memorabilia included in Propstore's Winter Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction, scheduled for Dec. 4-6.

The first day will include in-person bidding at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts' headquarters at 195 Piccadilly in London. Telephone, online and absentee bidding will be available internationally throughout the three-day sale.

Another leading lot is a complete Batsuit worn by Bale in Batman Begins, the first film in Nolan's trilogy. The costume is estimated to sell for between £125,000 and £250,000.

The auction also brings together several pieces associated with Indiana Jones from the 1984 film Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom.

A fedora and stunt shirt used by legendary stunt performer Vic Armstrong, who doubled for Harrison Ford in the first three Indiana Jones films, are being offered together with an estimated value of £400,000 to £800,000.

An eight-foot bullwhip used in Temple of Doom is expected to fetch between £200,000 and £400,000.

"The Batpod is an extraordinary feat of filmmaking and engineering," Propstore founder and CEO Stephen Lane said.

Lane said placing the fedora, shirt and bullwhip in the same catalogue offered collectors a rare opportunity while also highlighting the stunt work behind the adventure film.

Other lots include Jon Snow's Longclaw sword, used by Kit Harington in Game of Thrones, with an estimated value of £50,000 to £100,000.

A Drogon dragon egg associated with Emilia Clarke's Daenerys Targaryen is expected to sell for between £20,000 and £40,000. Memorabilia from Superman III and Conan the Barbarian will also be offered.

A public exhibition of selected items will be held at London's Cumberland Hotel from Nov. 19-22 ahead of the auction.