Turkish President Erdoğan meets top South Korean executives

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan met with top South Korean technology, electronics, biotechnology and chemical industry executives on Wednesday during his official visit to Seoul.

LG Electronics CEO Lyu Jae-cheol, Celltrion CEO Seo Jin-seok, SK Chemicals and SK Plasma CEO Jaehyun Ahn, and Hyundai Motor Group CEO Chung Euisun attended the meeting alongside their delegations at the hotel where Erdoğan was staying.

Erdogan also received Samsung Electronics CEO Roh Tae-moon, Chemtronics Wits Chair Kim Bokyun, and Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO) Vice President Chan-hyuk Chun, along with their respective delegations.

The Turkish participants included Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar, Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacir, AK Party Deputy Chair Halit Yerebakan, Turkish Investment Office President Ahmet Burak Daglioglu, Foreign Policy Senior Adviser Akif Cagatay Kilic, and Senior Adviser Zafer Cubukcu.



