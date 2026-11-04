Follow one-China principle for APEC summit, China tells Taiwan

China said Wednesday that Taiwan could participate in this month's Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum summit only if it followed the one-China principle and established procedures, rejecting Taipei's complaints over the invitation process.

Zhu Fenglian, spokesperson for China's State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, said Beijing had consistently handled Taiwan's participation in APEC meetings in accordance with the one-China principle, relevant provisions of APEC's memorandum of understanding and established practices, according to daily Global Times.

"As long as the abovementioned practices are followed, the Taiwan region can participate in the meeting," Zhu said at a news conference.

Taipei has reportedly received invitation for the Nov. 18-19 summit by email, Focus Taiwan reported.

Taiwanese leader Cho Jung-tai urged China to ensure equal treatment and allow Taiwan to participate with dignity.

"We are continuing our efforts to secure such participation and will not rush into making any other decisions," he said Tuesday.

Taiwan boycotted the 2001 APEC summit in Shanghai after Beijing rejected its chosen representative.

China subsequently delivered an invitation in person for the 2014 summit.

Taiwan has been an APEC member since 1991 under the name "Chinese Taipei."



