Iran supreme leader warns war would be 'much wider' if it resumes

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei warned on Wednesday that the Middle East war would become even wider if the United States resumed its attacks on the Islamic republic.

"Should such aggressions be repeated, its (the war) scope will become much wider," said Khamenei, who has yet to appear in public since he took office in March, in a written message posted on his official website.

Khamenei says US hostility will persist regardless of party in power

Washington's hostility towards Tehran will not change through partisan ⁠shifts or ⁠any concessions to the US, and those who believe otherwise ⁠are "greatly mistaken", Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei said in a statement, following the Republican Party's defeats in the US midterm elections.

Khamenei warned that ⁠Iran's ⁠response to any renewed US aggression would be on a much greater scale, adding that Tehran's destruction of US ⁠bases in the region and its management of the Strait of Hormuz had been part of a ⁠campaign against ‌US ‌hegemony.

"The US sees ⁠the ‌end of its hegemony as distant; ⁠we see ⁠it as near," he ⁠said.