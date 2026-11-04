 Contact Us
News World Iran supreme leader warns war would be 'much wider' if it resumes

Iran supreme leader warns war would be 'much wider' if it resumes

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei warned on Wednesday that any renewed U.S. military attacks on the Islamic Republic would trigger an even wider Middle East war with "much broader dimensions" and no geographic limits.

Agencies and A News WORLD
Published November 04,2026 03:31 PM
Subscribe
IRAN SUPREME LEADER WARNS WAR WOULD BE MUCH WIDER IF IT RESUMES

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei warned on Wednesday that the Middle East war would become even wider if the United States resumed its attacks on the Islamic republic.

"Should such aggressions be repeated, its (the war) scope will become much wider," said Khamenei, who has yet to appear in public since he took office in March, in a written message posted on his official website.

Khamenei says US hostility will persist regardless of party in power

Washington's hostility towards Tehran will not change through partisan ⁠shifts or ⁠any concessions to the US, and those who believe otherwise ⁠are "greatly mistaken", Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei said in a statement, following the Republican Party's defeats in the US midterm elections.

Khamenei warned that ⁠Iran's ⁠response to any renewed US aggression would be on a much greater scale, adding that Tehran's destruction of US ⁠bases in the region and its management of the Strait of Hormuz had been part of a ⁠campaign against ‌US ‌hegemony.

"The US sees ⁠the ‌end of its hegemony as distant; ⁠we see ⁠it as near," he ⁠said.