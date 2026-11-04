Trump says he is 'absolutely willing to accept' elections results

US President Donald Trump said late Tuesday that he would accept the results of the midterm elections and was prepared to work with Democrats as the party appeared poised to take control of both chambers of Congress, according to the New York Times.

"I am absolutely willing to accept those results," Trump told the newspaper during a phone interview while watching election returns at the White House.

"We'll work with the Democrats, and we'll, you know, look forward to working with them. We'll probably work something out," he added.

Trump's remarks came as Republicans faced significant setbacks in several closely watched races, with Democrats making gains that could reshape the balance of power in Washington and complicate the president's legislative agenda for the remainder of his term.

The president blamed Republican losses partly on his absence from the ballot, arguing that the party's performance might have been different had he been personally running in the elections.





