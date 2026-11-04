Israeli media warn of fallout from Democrats’ takeover of US Congress

Israeli media outlets on Wednesday described the Republican Party's loss of its majorities in the US Congress as a "blow" to President Donald Trump and Israel amid the rise of Democratic lawmakers critical of Israel's policies and US military assistance to it.

The assessments followed the Democratic Party's victory Wednesday in both the House of Representatives and the Senate in Tuesday's midterm elections, while vote counting continued in some states to determine the final results.

Israeli media described the outcome as a "blue tsunami," referring to major gains by the Democratic Party, whose political color is blue, and warned of possible repercussions for US-Israeli relations during the remaining two years of Trump's term.

- Election results raise concerns in Israel: Maariv

Maariv newspaper headlined a report on its website: "Trump was not the only loser; election results raise deep concerns in Israel."

"The Republican Party suffered a major blow in the US midterm elections, but these results could also have significant implications for relations between Washington and Israel," it said.

The newspaper noted that progressive Democratic candidates who oppose US military assistance to Israel and criticize its policies in Gaza won seats in Congress, strengthening a current within the party seeking to change Washington's policy toward Israel.

It highlighted Democrat Troy Jackson's victory in Maine over Republican Sen. Susan Collins, who has held her seat since 1997 and has been one of Israel's prominent supporters.

Jackson called during his campaign for an end to US military assistance to Israel, the newspaper noted.

Maariv said the results reflected a shift in the balance of power within the Democratic Party and could increase pressure on its leadership to change its policy toward Israel ahead of the 2028 presidential election, although they do not guarantee an immediate change in US policy.

- 'Humiliating defeat for Trump': Yedioth Ahronoth

Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper headlined its report: "Humiliating defeat for Trump: Democrats storm House and Senate in historic blue tsunami."

"The Democratic Party in the United States achieved a major victory and inflicted a crushing defeat on President Donald Trump, winning not only the House of Representatives, as opinion polls had predicted, but also the Senate," it said.

The newspaper added that Democrats captured seats in districts previously considered Republican strongholds, allowing them to constrain Trump's actions during the remaining two years of his term.

It said the results would turn the Trump administration into a "lame duck," referring to the difficulty of passing legislation and decisions when the opposition controls the legislature.

- New Congress more critical of Israel: Israel Hayom

Israel Hayom newspaper said Trump's defeat in the midterm elections was reshaping the political landscape in Washington and presenting new challenges for Israel.

It said Democratic control of both chambers of Congress would give the party, starting in January, the ability to block legislation and senior appointments and launch investigations into the Trump administration.

"With Republicans beginning to distance themselves from the president, Israel will find itself having to deal with a much more critical Congress," the newspaper said.

It warned that issues involving confrontation with Iran, sanctions, and regional agreements requiring congressional approval could become points of friction with the White House.

On military assistance, the newspaper referred to Trump's announcement that he would end it by the end of this year, stressing that arms sales to Israel would remain subject to congressional oversight even when financed with Israeli funds.

Trump announced Tuesday that he had agreed with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to end annual US assistance to Israel by the end of this year, without specifying how the move would be implemented.

"An unfriendly Congress could raise the political cost of Trump's support for Israel and obstruct initiatives requiring parliamentary cooperation," the newspaper said.

It predicted that congressional committees could become platforms for applying pressure over US policies in Gaza and the occupied West Bank.

The newspaper also noted that the new House of Representatives would include at least five members of the Democratic Socialists of America, including Darializa Avila Chevalier, who said Tuesday that "ending military aid is not enough."

Israel Hayom urged Israel to strengthen its ties with supporters in both the Republican and Democratic parties rather than relying solely on its close relationship with Trump.

- 'Major blow to Trump and Israel': Channel 14

Israel's right-wing Channel 14, which is aligned with Netanyahu, described the election results as a "major blow to Trump and Israel."

It said Democratic control of both chambers of Congress would obstruct the Trump administration's legislative and economic initiatives and allow extensive congressional investigations.

The channel added that Democrats in the Senate would be able to block confirmation of appointments of judges, ambassadors and senior officials at the departments of Defense, State and Justice.

It warned of direct repercussions for Israel as Democrats take over the chairmanships of committees dealing with foreign affairs, defense and appropriations.

The channel also predicted tighter scrutiny of arms deals and shipments to Israel, as well as increased pressure on the Trump administration over its military policies toward Iran.