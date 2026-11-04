Czech premier expects political paralysis in US after Democrats’ midterm victory

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis said Wednesday he expected political paralysis in the United States following the Democrats' victory in the midterm elections, predicting repeated efforts to impeach President Donald Trump and vetoes of legislation, according to Czech news outlet Echo24.

"I think this means that by the end of President Trump's mandate it will be all impeachment and veto, it will be a certain paralysis," Babis told reporters before departing for talks with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

Babis said the election results had gone as he expected but described the Democrats' victory as significant.

"The Republican bastion of Texas has also fallen, in some places the Democrats have won senators after decades," he said, referring to Democratic gains in traditionally Republican states.

He said Trump would face greater difficulties in advancing his policies following the change in the balance of power in Congress.

"President Trump will of course continue to do whatever he wants," Babis said.

The Czech prime minister also expressed hope that Trump would return to his promise to end the war in Ukraine and the conflict in the Strait of Hormuz.

"I hope he will return to his promise to end the war in Ukraine and also the conflict in the Strait of Hormuz," he said.

Democrats won control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate in Tuesday's midterm elections.

The results are expected to give Democrats greater power to block Trump's legislative agenda. Republicans had previously held narrow majorities in both chambers.





