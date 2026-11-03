Russian court fines Google, Telegram $226,000 over banned content

A Russian court fined Google and messaging platform Telegram a combined 18.4 million rubles (some $226,000) on Tuesday for failing to remove banned content.

The Tagansky District Court in Moscow ruled on the administrative cases brought against the two technology giants.

The court ordered Telegram to pay 14.6 million rubles ($179,000) across three violations for failing to take down prohibited materials, while Google was fined 3.8 million rubles ($47,000).

Telegram was penalized for not removing content related to recruitment for a terrorist organization banned in Russia and a book deemed extremist material by authorities.

Google was fined for failing to delete information that discredited the Russian Armed Forces and state institutions.

Russian courts have repeatedly fined foreign internet platforms, including Google and Telegram, for failing to purge prohibited content and comply with local regulatory obligations.





