Turkish first lady highlights deep-rooted ties between Türkiye, South Korea

Turkish first lady Emine Erdogan on Tuesday praised the warm welcome extended to her and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in South Korea, describing it as a reflection of the longstanding fraternity between the two nations.

In a post on Turkish social media platform NSosyal, she said: "The warmth and sincerity with which we were welcomed in South Korea are the most beautiful expression of the deep-rooted brotherhood between our two nations."

She also shared photographs from the official welcoming ceremony hosted by South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and his wife, Kim Hea Kyung.

President Erdogan and the first lady along with Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar, National Defense Minister Yasar Guler, Communications Director Burhanettin Duran are visiting Seoul from Nov. 1-4.

During the visit, Türkiye and South Korea signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in financing nuclear power plants on Tuesday.

Erdogan has identified South Korea as a potential key partner in Türkiye's planned second nuclear power plant in Sinop, on the country's Black Sea coast.





