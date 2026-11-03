Magnitude 5.4 earthquake causes damage in southern Colombia

A magnitude 5.4 earthquake damaged homes and buildings in southern Colombia, destroying at least one house and injuring two women, Noticias Caracol reported Tuesday.

The quake struck at 0913GMT, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).

The epicenter was 24 kilometers (15 miles) north-northwest of Rioblanco, in the Tolima department, at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles).

The tremor was felt in several municipalities in Tolima, prompting residents to leave their homes as a precaution.

Preliminary assessments indicated that eight homes in Chaparral and two in Ibague were damaged. The most serious included the collapse of a house in the rural settlement of Rio Negro, in the Las Hermosas district of Chaparral, a municipality in the southern Tolima department.

Images showed cracked walls, fallen masonry and damaged rooftops of residential buildings.

Authorities also reported damage to walls and structures in residential areas, while emergency teams continued evaluating affected properties.

The local church in Chaparral was also affected, with fragments of plaster and masonry falling from a column inside.

The tremor followed weeks of seismic activity in the region, with hundreds of smaller earthquakes recorded since September.

Two women received medical attention, one after being struck by a collapsing wall and the other after suffering a panic attack. Both were out of danger.

Chaparral Mayor Helver Gonzalez Mora said no fatalities had been reported.

Authorities activated emergency response protocols and began inspections of affected homes and buildings to assess the extent of the damage.





