Iran’s Revolutionary Guards claim to have downed 2 US drones near Strait of Hormuz

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said Tuesday that its air defense units shot down two US LUCAS attack drones over Bandar Khamir in the southern province of Hormozgan, near the Strait of Hormuz, according to the Fars News Agency.

Citing a statement from the IRGC's Hormozgan public relations office, Fars reported that the two US LUCAS one-way attack drones were detected, tracked and destroyed by air defense units of the Imam Sajjad Corps.

There was no immediate US comment on the Iranian claim.

The reported incident comes amid continued military tensions between Tehran and Washington following the US-Israeli war on Iran launched on Feb. 28.

Since the outbreak of the war, the US military has carried out strikes against Iranian military installations, including air defense systems and other strategic targets.

The IRGC, which operates its own ground, naval and aerospace forces alongside Iran's regular military, has played a central role in Tehran's military response to US and Israeli attacks.

Iranian forces have also intensified air defense operations in southern Iran, particularly around the Strait of Hormuz, where Tehran has tightened control over maritime traffic.

On Monday, US forces reportedly carried out strikes on Iran's Qeshm Island near the Strait of Hormuz, targeting what American officials described as a surface-to-air missile launcher after Iranian forces allegedly attempted to target a US military aircraft.





