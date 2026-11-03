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Türkiye's intelligence chief visits UAE for talks on regional security

Türkiye’s intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalin visited the United Arab Emirates for high-level talks with senior Emirati officials, including Vice President Mansour bin Zayed.

Anadolu Agency TÜRKIYE
Published November 03,2026 06:13 PM
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TÜRKIYES INTELLIGENCE CHIEF VISITS UAE FOR TALKS ON REGIONAL SECURITY

Türkiye's National Intelligence Chief Ibrahim Kalin has paid an official visit to the UAE, according to a Turkish official on Tuesday.

Kalin was received in Abu Dhabi on Monday by UAE Vice President Mansour bin Zayed, Turkish Ambassador to Abu Dhabi Lutfullah Goktas said in a post on US social media platform X.

UAE National Security Adviser Tahnoun bin Zayed and Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security Ali al-Shamsi also attended the meeting, Goktas said.

The discussions focused on joint efforts to strengthen regional security and stability, he added.

"We believe that our strategic partnership with the UAE will make a significant contribution to strengthening regional security and peace," Goktas noted.