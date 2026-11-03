FBI arrests Oklahoma man for white powder sent to US officials ahead of election

Federal authorities arrested an Oklahoma City man who is suspected of mailing hundreds of envelopes containing suspicious white powder to public officials and election offices nationwide, Fox News reported Tuesday, citing a federal law enforcement source.

Authorities confirmed the mailings targeted more than 100 locations, secretaries of state and administrative election offices nationwide during the 2024 and 2026 election cycles.

The suspect faces an initial court appearance later Tuesday. The arrest follows a joint investigation by the FBI, the US Postal Inspection Service, US Capitol Police and the Oklahoma City Police Department.

"As one of the members who was sent a suspicious package, I'm grateful for the work of law enforcement," US Sen. James Lankford said on US social media company X, thanking investigating agencies for protecting public safety.

The arrest coincides with Tuesday's US midterm elections and follows a federal alert issued in October about hazardous letters sent to voting infrastructure in multiple states. The scare prompted facility evacuations in Oklahoma and parcel interceptions in Ohio, leading election directors nationwide to implement contingency security measures.