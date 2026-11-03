China, Russia vow to deepen military ties as top defense officials meet in Beijing

China and Russia on Tuesday vowed to deepen their military ties during a meeting between their top defense officials in Beijing, Chinese media reported.

Visiting Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov held talks with Gen. Zhang Shengmin, vice chairman of China's Central Military Commission, local English-language daily Global Times reported.

Zhang said China-Russia relations have entered a "new stage of more substantive engagement and faster development, playing a constructive role in maintaining global strategic stability and improving global governance."

Military ties between the two countries, he added, have advanced in recent years alongside broader bilateral relations, with significant progress in high-level exchanges, joint military exercises and training.

China stands ready to work with Russia to strengthen strategic communication, enhance mutual trust in the military field, improve cooperation mechanisms and explore new areas of cooperation, Zhang added.

Belousov, in turn, said the strategic partnership between Russia and China has reached an "unprecedentedly high level."

The international security situation, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region, is currently complex and volatile, he said, adding that Russia appreciates and supports China's active role in major international and regional affairs.

Russia is also willing to continue close coordination with China, strengthen strategic consultations, firmly support each other, expand practical cooperation in areas such as military education and scientific and technological innovation, and achieve further progress in relations between the two countries and their armed forces, Belousov said.

Belousov's visit comes as this year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the China-Russia strategic partnership of coordination.