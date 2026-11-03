8, including trekkers, missing in Indian Himalayas as snowfall hampers rescue efforts

Eight people, including trekkers, were missing in India's northern Uttarakhand state on Tuesday as heavy snowfall and poor visibility hampered rescue operations in the Himalayan region, local media reported.

Rescue teams discovered a tent buried under snow, along with clothing, slippers and food supplies, near Kedartal in Uttarkashi district, according to the Hindi daily Dainik Jagran.

A search covering a 2- to 3-kilometer (1.5-mile) radius around the site failed to locate the missing people, the newspaper reported Tuesday.

The operation was suspended after continuing snowfall reduced visibility to near zero.

A 10-member rescue team was airlifted to the area Monday, according to the Press Trust of India (PTI).

The missing group includes five trekkers from West Bengal, two women from Uttar Pradesh and a local guide.

They were among a trekking party that departed Gangotri on Oct. 27 and was scheduled to return on Oct. 29.

Four members, including three porters and a cook, were rescued Saturday after avalanches blocked the route.

Authorities said multiple avalanches had struck the trekking route, complicating ground searches and helicopter operations.

Meanwhile, authorities have closed high-altitude trekking routes above 4,000 meters following heavy snowfall, Dainik Jagran reported Tuesday.

Rescue operations are expected to resume when weather conditions improve.









