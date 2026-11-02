Greece bans protest over docking of Israeli cruise ship

Greek authorities on the Aegean island of Syros banned a protest against an Israeli-owned cruise ship scheduled to dock Tuesday, daily Kathimerini reported Monday.

The Coast Guard said the planned demonstration against the docking of the Crown Iris, which can accommodate up to 2,000 passengers and 650 crew members, could lead to disturbances, including clashes between protesters and tourists.

The statement said demonstrations could still take place at alternative locations away from the waterfront.

It added that holding the protest at the initially designated locations "posed a severe threat to public security due to the potential of serious crimes being committed, particularly against human lives, bodily integrity and property … and to the area's social and economic activity."

The Syros Anti-War Initiative had called for a demonstration along the waterfront of the island's capital, Ermoupoli, shortly before the ship's scheduled arrival for a day visit Tuesday morning.

The group said the protest aimed "to express our full solidarity with the Palestinian people and all the peoples of the region."

"We will send a clear message that genocidal war criminals and their supporters are unwelcome on our island," the group said.





