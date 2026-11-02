MASSIVE FIRE BREAKS OUT AT OIL REFINERY IN INDIAS VISAKHAPATNAM

Massive fire breaks out at oil refinery in India's Visakhapatnam

A massive fire broke out at a refinery in India's port city of Visakhapatnam following an explosion late Monday night, prompting a major firefighting operation, local media reported.

The blaze erupted at the Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited refinery, with firefighters deploying several fire engines to contain the flames, according to media reports.

Footage aired by local broadcaster NDTV showed thick smoke billowing over nearby neighborhoods, raising concerns among residents.

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

The fire reportedly started in a sulfur pitch tank, sending towering flames and thick smoke into the air.

Confirming the incident, Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner Shankhabrata Bagchi said the fire was confined to the tank and posed no threat to other sections of the refinery.

Firefighters, supported by several fire engines and emergency response teams, were working to bring the blaze under control.





