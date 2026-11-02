Qatari delegation expected in Iran amid efforts to avert renewed war: Report

A Qatari delegation is expected to arrive in Tehran on Monday night as part of diplomatic efforts to prevent renewed war, Qatari newspaper Al-Araby Al-Jadeed reported.

The delegation will be headed by an adviser to Qatar's prime minister and foreign minister, the newspaper reported, citing a source.

The report did not identify the official or provide further details about the expected meetings.

The expected visit follows consultations by an Iranian delegation with Qatari mediators in Doha.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said Monday that Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi had visited Doha to facilitate exchanges of messages between Tehran and Washington through Qatar.

"The ball is in the US court," Baghaei said, adding that Washington must now decide on its next move.

He said Iran's original seven-day proposal had been shortened to a process that could be implemented within two days, describing the reduced timeframe as a sign of Tehran's "goodwill."

Baghaei stressed that a final agreement and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz depended on ending the US naval blockade and meeting Iran's demands.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi also said Monday that Qatar and Pakistan were actively mediating through dozens of telephone calls and "intensive shuttle diplomacy."

Speaking to state news agency IRNA after a visit to Turkmenistan, Araghchi said Tehran had presented its conditions and a plan for a diplomatic resolution.

He said Washington must now decide how to proceed.

Araghchi said Iran was prepared for both diplomacy and military action "more than ever before."

He warned that renewed military action or deception would draw a harsher response than previously.

The latest diplomatic exchanges came amid continued tensions between Tehran and Washington over the US naval blockade and security in the Strait of Hormuz, a vital waterway for global energy shipments.





