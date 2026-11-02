Türkiye seeks stronger South Korea partnership in energy, tech, logistics: President Erdoğan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has identified South Korea as a potential key partner in Türkiye's planned second nuclear power plant in Sinop on the country's Black Sea coast.

In an interview with Yonhap News Agency ahead of his state visit to Seoul this week, Erdoğan said the visit aims to strengthen political dialogue and reinvigorate economic ties between the two countries.

"We regard the Republic of Korea as a great potential collaborator on this initiative," Erdoğan said.

South Korea and Türkiye signed a memorandum of understanding on nuclear energy cooperation during South Korean President Lee Jae Myung's state visit to Türkiye last year. The agreement provides for cooperation in reactor technology, site assessment, licensing, financing and business models.

According to Erdoğan, Türkiye has since conducted extensive preliminary feasibility studies with South Korea's state-run Korea Electric Power Corp. (KEPCO) and continues to assess the project's technical and economic viability.

"We attach considerable importance to the negotiations we are holding with Korea on this topic. We are well aware of our Korean friends' experience with nuclear energy," he said.

However, Erdoğan stressed that Ankara's final decision would depend on several considerations, including electricity generation costs, financing arrangements and the project's potential contribution to the Turkish economy.

"We are taking into account our contacts with other countries and examining all possible choices in light of our national interests," he said.

- Broader cooperation in technology and defense

Beyond nuclear energy, Erdoğan expressed optimism about expanding cooperation in semiconductors, robotics, artificial intelligence (AI), defense and other advanced technologies.

"Our goal is to transform these prospects into tangible initiatives, facilitate business opportunities for our companies, and enhance reciprocal investments," he said.

The Turkish president also welcomed South Korea's interest in Türkiye's PD170 turbodiesel aircraft engine, highlighting opportunities for deeper defense industry cooperation in unmanned aerial vehicles, engine technologies and electronic systems.

He encouraged South Korean companies to increase their investments in Türkiye and establish closer partnerships with Turkish businesses, particularly in joint production and technology development.

"With its strong manufacturing infrastructure, skilled workforce and strategic location, Türkiye offers significant opportunities for Korean investors," Erdoğan said.

"By combining the Republic of Korea's expertise in technology and innovation with Türkiye's manufacturing strength, we can achieve far greater success."

As examples of successful bilateral economic cooperation, Erdoğan cited Hyundai Motor Group's longstanding automotive manufacturing operations in Türkiye and South Korean steelmaker POSCO's investments in the country's steel industry.

He also welcomed Hyundai's launch of electric vehicle production at its plant in Izmit.

- Türkiye seeks Korean investment in transport and logistics

Erdoğan also called for greater South Korean involvement in Türkiye's transport and logistics infrastructure projects, pointing to mounting risks to global energy markets and international trade routes, including disruptions affecting the Strait of Hormuz.

"The current crisis has once again demonstrated just how vital it is to develop reliable alternative routes for international trade," he said.

He highlighted Türkiye's efforts to strengthen transport and logistics connections between Asia and Europe, including plans to revive the historic Hejaz Railway, and said Ankara wanted greater participation from South Korean companies in regional infrastructure investments.

"We would like to see greater participation by Korean companies in Türkiye's regional transport and logistics investments," Erdoğan said, adding that his government was ready to support South Korean firms interested in investing in the country.

- Erdoğan calls for more balanced bilateral trade

On broader economic relations, Erdoğan urged the two countries to address what he described as a significant imbalance in bilateral trade.

Türkiye exported approximately $1.14 billion worth of goods to South Korea in 2025, while its imports from the country reached $10.26 billion.

"We have set a target of $15 billion in bilateral trade volume. As we work toward this goal, we prioritize developing a more balanced trade structure, expanding investment and encouraging greater collaboration in production," he said.

Erdoğan emphasized that increasing trade should go hand in hand with expanding reciprocal investment and strengthening industrial partnerships.

- 'Forged in blood': Erdoğan highlights historic ties

Looking beyond economic and strategic cooperation, Erdoğan stressed the importance of the longstanding friendship between the two countries, describing their relationship as one "forged in blood."

"The bonds of brotherhood and mutual trust that have been passed down through generations are at the center of our relationships. It is our responsibility to pass this treasured legacy on to future generations in an even stronger form," he said.

"I believe that our visit will pave the way for concrete steps to further advance cooperation between our two countries."

South Korea and Türkiye are set to mark the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations in 2027, providing an opportunity to further strengthen their longstanding political, economic and cultural ties.