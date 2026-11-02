Trump vows to become 'Mr. Veto' if Democrats win control of US Congress

US President Donald Trump vowed to become "Mr. Veto" and block legislation if Democrats win control of Congress in Tuesday's midterm elections, according to an interview published Monday.

"I think we're going to do great. But if we didn't win, I veto everything. I'll be vetoing, vetoing," Trump told the New York Post newspaper.

"I guess I'll become Mr. Veto ... And then at some point, we'll probably make deals," he added.

Trump expressed confidence in Republican prospects despite public opinion polls favoring Democrats.

The president dismissed unfavorable polling as "rigged," claiming that polling organizations failed to contact real voters and citing attendance at his rallies as evidence of public support.

Trump warned that Democratic victories in both chambers of Congress, followed by a Democratic presidential win in 2028, would leave the country "finished."

He claimed Democrats planned to expand the Supreme Court to 23 seats, eliminate the Senate filibuster and restrict rights protected under the Second Amendment.