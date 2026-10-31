UN political mission in Somalia closes after more than 3 decades

The UN Transitional Assistance Mission in Somalia formally ended its operations Saturday, concluding a two-year transition and more than three decades of UN political engagement in the Horn of Africa country.

The closure of the mission, known as UNTMIS, came at the request of the Somali government, according to a statement issued by the mission.

The UN said successive political missions had supported Somalia through critical stages of peacebuilding and state-building, helping Somali-led efforts to restore governance, rebuild institutions and promote national reconciliation.

"Today is not an end to the partnership between the United Nations and Somalia—rather, it marks the conclusion of one chapter and the beginning of another," said Raisedon Zenenga, the mission's officer-in-charge and deputy special representative of the UN secretary-general for Somalia.

The UN said it would remain committed to Somalia through its resident agencies and broader presence in the country, supporting efforts toward peace, stability, sustainable development and prosperity.

- UN chief calls for continued international support

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres commended the determination and resilience of the Somali people despite the challenges facing the country.

He also acknowledged efforts made in Somalia's transition from conflict toward recovery, while recognizing that significant political, security, humanitarian and development challenges remain.

"I call for sustained international support to consolidate progress, advance inclusive political dialogue & reconciliation, strengthen institutions & protect human rights," Guterres said on US social media company X.

3 decades of UN political engagement

The closure marks the end of a series of UN political missions in Somalia that began with the establishment of the UN Political Office for Somalia in 1995.

The office was succeeded by the UN Assistance Mission in Somalia in 2013, which continued supporting the country's political and institutional development.

In 2024, the UN launched the Transitional Assistance Mission in Somalia, beginning the final phase of the international body's political mission presence in the country.



