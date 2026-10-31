Polish PM Tusk denounces opposition efforts to 'destroy democracy'

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk on Saturday accused conservative nationalist opposition leaders of wanting to "destroy democracy and rule of law" in a speech addressing the ongoing constitutional crisis.

He was speaking a day after police intervened at the constitutional court as supporters of the opposition right-wing Law and Justice party protested the suspension of its president Bogdan Swieczkowski.

The court's official X account on Friday described the government move as a "coup d'etat".

But Tusk, in his speech Saturday evening, said: "Let's call things by their name. For years in Poland there exist organisations and politicians who wish to destroy democracy and rule of law."

On Friday, some demonstrators outside the court chanted "Tusk traitor" and tried to push through security barricades. Police said three people were arrested.

Tusk in his speech called Friday's unrest "horrifying".

"I very much wish that we would never have to witness similar scenes in Poland again," he added.

Tusk's government has been trying for weeks to force out the court's judges, who were appointed by the previous PiS government that ruled from 2015 to 2023.

The court frequently ruled in favour of Polish legislation over EU law and the European Union accused Poland's highest court of being too close to the nationalist political power of the time.

Tusk, a strongly pro-EU figure, vowed to end the dispute with Brussels after winning the election in 2023. But the country's president, a right-wing independent, has blocked his nominations to the court.

PiS supporters have been gathering outside the court for weeks in support of the tribunal's judges.

"I am certain that the Constitutional Tribunal will begin to function as it should," Tusk said on Saturday.

The court should fulfil its duties "independently ... and in accordance with the Constitution", he added.

"The task of the executive branch, and thus my task, is to ensure its security and working conditions."