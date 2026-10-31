Saudi-led coalition says it intercepted 'hostile' drone over Riyadh region

The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen said Saturday that it intercepted and destroyed a "hostile" drone over Saudi Arabia's Riyadh region, with no casualties reported.

Coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki said debris from the interception fell to the ground but caused no casualties.

"The relevant authorities are continuing to inspect the site," al-Maliki wrote on US social media platform X.

On Friday, al-Maliki said that two other drones had been intercepted in Saudi Arabia's Eastern Province and southern region.

The incidents came amid escalating hostilities between the Houthis and the Saudi-led coalition, including attacks targeting Saudi airports and energy facilities.

Saudi Arabia has led a military coalition supporting Yemen's government against the Houthis since 2015.

The Houthis have controlled Yemen's capital, Sanaa, and parts of the country since 2014.