Turkish foreign minister attends G20 meeting in US

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Friday attended the opening session of a G20 foreign ministers' meeting in the US.

On the sidelines of the two-day gathering in the Southern city of Atlanta, Fidan met with Indonesian Foreign Minister Arrmanatha Nasir and Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi.

No details were immediately released about the closed-door meetings.

The meeting, hosted by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, brings together top diplomats from the world's leading economies to discuss global economic challenges, geopolitical tensions, energy and food security, freedom of navigation, and supply chain resilience.

It takes place amid ongoing international conflicts, including the war in Ukraine and tensions involving Iran, which continue to raise concerns over regional stability and the global economy.

The Atlanta gathering is the final ministerial-level meeting under the US G20 presidency ahead of a G20 leaders' summit set for Dec. 14-15 in Miami, Florida.





