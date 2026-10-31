G20 foreign ministers conclude Atlanta meeting with focus on energy security, supply chains, geopolitical tensions

G20 foreign ministers concluded two days of discussions in the US city of Atlanta focusing on energy security, global supply chain resilience, and geopolitical tensions affecting international trade and economic stability, according to a statement released by the US presidency on Saturday.

The meeting, held on Oct. 30-31 during the 250th anniversary year of US independence, was part of Washington's effort to refocus the G20 on its core mission of addressing global economic challenges and promoting prosperity.

In the chair's statement, the US presidency said the foreign ministers held "candid discussions" on Washington's priorities, including disruptions affecting strategic maritime routes such as the Strait of Hormuz and the Bab al-Mandab Strait.

Energy security emerged as a central theme, with the statement emphasizing the importance of affordable, abundant, and reliable energy supplies for economic growth and improved living standards.

The US presidency argued that rising energy costs affect households, businesses, and industrial competitiveness, stressing that access alone is insufficient without affordability and adequate supply.

The statement also highlighted growing global energy demand driven by population growth, industrialization, electrification, transportation, and the expansion of digital technologies.

It called for greater investment in infrastructure and emerging energy technologies, including civil nuclear power, small modular reactors, and microreactors, as potential contributors to electricity generation and energy security.

At the same time, it acknowledged that countries have different energy requirements and national priorities.

"Every country is entitled to make its own sovereign choices," the statement said, emphasizing that governments should determine their own energy mixes without being constrained by the decisions of other countries.

Strengthening global supply chains

The foreign ministers also discussed ways to make international supply chains more resilient, particularly for essential materials such as fertilizers, raw materials, and critical minerals.

The statement stressed that these resources are vital for food production, manufacturing, energy security, and emerging technologies.

It called for greater information sharing, transparency, and investment among G20 members, alongside improvements to permitting procedures and regulatory frameworks.

The US presidency also emphasized the importance of cooperation between governments and the private sector, particularly in critical mineral processing, refining, and recycling.

Stable domestic regulations and predictable contractual arrangements, including long-term agreements, were identified as important conditions for attracting investment and expanding supply chain capacity.

Maritime security and geopolitical tensions

The statement highlighted the economic consequences of major energy disruptions around the world in 2026.

It stressed the importance of maintaining secure, resilient, and uninterrupted energy flows, including safe navigation and transit passage through international waterways.

Protecting critical infrastructure was also identified as essential to global economic stability and energy security.

The statement also raised concerns about the use of food and agricultural trade as an instrument of political or economic pressure.

It described the weaponization of food supply chains as an "increasingly frequent challenge," calling for international agreement that food and agricultural products should not be used as tools of coercion against sovereign countries.

Ebola response and international cooperation

Beyond economic and geopolitical issues, the statement highlighted international cooperation in combating Ebola.

It cited the $2 billion raised at a September event in New York during the US G20 presidency, saying the funding had helped catalyze a stronger response to the outbreak.

The G20 also commended affected communities and frontline responders for their continued efforts to combat the disease.

The US presidency thanked participating countries for their contributions to the discussions in Atlanta.

The US said it looked forward to the G20 leaders' summit in Miami in December, ahead of the UK assuming the G20 presidency in January.