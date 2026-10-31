Another Nigerian opposition candidate escapes gunfire

An opposition candidate for governor in northwestern Nigeria escaped death after gunshots were fired at his convoy near an airport in the Sokoto State, prompting a police investigation following another apparent instance of campaign violence.

Manir Muhammad Dan'iya, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) candidate, said that personnel of two state-owned security outfits blocked his convoy and opened fire on Friday night.

The incident, according to a statement by the candidate's media aide, Aminu Abdullahi, occurred near Sultan Abubakar III International Airport shortly after Dan'iya accompanied former Sokoto Governor Aminu Tambuwal to the airport.

The Sokoto State Police Command confirmed receiving a report and said it had launched an investigation.

The incident comes a day after opposition presidential candidate Omoyele Sowore was attacked by armed men in Ado-Ekiti, southwestern Nigeria, raising fresh concerns about the safety of opposition politicians ahead of next January's general elections.



