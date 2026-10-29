CENTCOM chief briefs Trump on options for renewed attacks on Iran: Report

The head of the US military's Central Command (CENTCOM) briefed President Donald Trump on military options for Iran during a White House meeting on Thursday, as Washington weighs resuming major combat operations, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The meeting with Adm. Brad Cooper also included Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Dan Caine, and other members of the Cabinet, according to the report, which cited US officials and people familiar with the meeting.

The gathering followed a White House meeting Wednesday between the military officials and Vice President JD Vance, the Journal reported.

The discussions come as the Trump administration considers a potential new military campaign against Iran following the US and Israeli bombing campaign earlier this year.

The US has increased air defenses, munitions, and other supplies in the Middle East in recent weeks, while moving some troops away from bases considered vulnerable to potential Iranian retaliation, according to the report.

A Pentagon spokesperson and a CENTCOM spokesperson declined to comment to the newspaper.