France to deploy 70,000 police officers ahead of Saturday protests amid fears of violence

Police officers stand guard during a demonstration against the high cost of living in Bordeaux, France, 24 October 2026. (EPA File Photo)

France will deploy 70,000 police and law enforcement officials nationwide Saturday as authorities prepare for another round of demonstrations coinciding with Halloween celebrations, Interior Minister Laurent Nunez announced Thursday.

The security operation will be similar to that of Oct. 24, with additional restrictions on demonstrations in city centers, French broadcaster TF1 reported.

Nunez warned that Saturday would be an "atypical" day with a "very high risk of disturbances to public order," as protests could continue late into the evening.

He pointed to calls for gatherings around 8 pm (1900GMT), some of which he described as "particularly violent," including messages urging revolution or insurrection.

"These gatherings will, of course, be banned. If they take place, they will be dispersed and arrests will be made," he said.

Nunez said local prefects would issue partial bans preventing demonstrations in city centers, citing serious disturbances during protests on Oct. 17.

Authorities will also increase checks on people entering cities and position security personnel across the country.

"We will not tolerate any disorder," Nunez said, adding that he had instructed security forces to act with "extreme firmness."

He stressed, however, that demonstrations approved by local authorities would be protected to safeguard freedom of assembly and expression.

The planned protests will mark the third consecutive Saturday of demonstrations across France following mobilizations on Oct. 17 and 24.