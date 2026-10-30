Merz urges diplomacy amid reports of possible renewed US strikes on Iran

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz called Friday for a diplomatic solution to the conflict involving Iran amid reports that the US and Israel could launch renewed military operations against Tehran.

"I can only appeal to all parties to the conflict: This conflict cannot be resolved by military means," Merz said in the South Korean capital Seoul, according to German news agency dpa.

"We are working through many channels to coordinate and intensify our diplomatic efforts so that this conflict can be brought to an end as quickly as possible," he added.

Merz also stressed Germany's strong economic interest in ending the hostilities.

The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday that Washington had told several Gulf Arab countries to prepare for a "short, intense military campaign" against Iran after the Nov. 3 US midterm elections, citing people briefed on the conversations.

The messages, conveyed through diplomatic and military channels, were among growing indications that the US and Israel were preparing major combat operations aimed at weakening Iran and pressuring Tehran to return to negotiations, according to the newspaper.





