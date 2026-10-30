Saudi crown prince discusses regional developments with leaders of South Korea, Romania, Spain

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman discussed relations and regional and international developments Thursday in separate calls with the leaders of South Korea, Romania and Spain, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

During a call with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung, the two leaders discussed relations and ways to develop cooperation in several fields.

Lee also expressed South Korea's condemnation of attacks launched by Yemen's Houthi group targeting civilian facilities in Saudi Arabia, said SPA.

The call came amid continued Houthi escalation against Saudi Arabia, including ballistic missile and drone attacks on sites inside the kingdom that intensified in October.

Mohammed bin Salman and Romanian President Nicusor Dan discussed developments in the region and regional and international issues.

The two also reviewed existing cooperation between Saudi Arabia and Romania and ways to strengthen and develop it, said SPA.

Relations and ways to enhance cooperation in various fields were discussed with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

Sanchez condemned the Houthi attacks and affirmed Spain's "full solidarity" with the kingdom, according to SPA.

Mohammed bin Salman offered condolences for the victims of a train collision in Spain and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

The death toll from the collision involving two high-speed passenger trains near Toledo rose to 69 on Thursday after one of the injured died in the hospital.

Saudi Arabia has led a military coalition supporting Yemen's internationally recognized government against the Houthis since March 2015. The group has controlled the capital, Sanaa, and parts of Yemen since September 2014.