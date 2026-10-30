Iran’s IRGC intercepts ‘hostile’ fighter jet in Strait of Hormuz: Report

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force intercepted a "hostile" fighter jet near Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz, Iranian media reported Thursday, amid reports of explosions and possible air defense activity.

Iran's Tasnim and Mehr news agencies, citing sources, reported that the Aerospace Force intercepted the aircraft and forced it to withdraw from the area.

The agencies did not disclose the aircraft's origin or model, noting that no official announcement had been issued regarding the reported incident.

Separately, Iran's Fars News Agency reported that several explosions had been heard near the Strait of Hormuz, including in waters off Sirik and Qeshm Island.

Citing local sources, Fars said residents of Qeshm Island had reported seeing flashes of light and hearing sounds in the sky, while some sources suggested that air defense systems had been activated.

The agency said preliminary findings indicated that some of the sounds were linked to warning shots fired at vessels allegedly operating without authorization in the Strait of Hormuz.

There was no immediate official confirmation of the reported incidents.