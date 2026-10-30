Interim President Delcy Rodriguez rules out immediate elections in Venezuela

Interim President Delcy Rodriguez ruled out on Thursday calling immediate presidential elections, insisting that Venezuela must undergo comprehensive institutional reforms before setting a definitive electoral calendar.

Rodriguez emphasized that elections governed by the Constitution will take place, but the timing must prioritize political stability over strict timelines.

"The election should not be a problem, and we will not go back until there are times when there is no confrontation," Rodriguez told the nation in an address. "The political future of the country is not measured by a date on the calendar."

Rodriguez outlined a broader roadmap required before Venezuelans head to the polls, including legislative overhauls, participation guarantees across the political spectrum, and a complete renewal of the electoral authority.

She said the reform process must produce "an electoral power accepted by all" to ensure elections serve as "a solution and not a generator of irreconcilable conflicts," urging an orderly "political, economic, cultural, spiritual, democratic and verifiable" transition and warning against sudden political shifts.

"Venezuela is not going to jump into a void. Let's employ existing laws and institutions to make them better," she added.

In a notable policy shift addressing long-standing complaints from human rights organizations regarding arbitrary detentions, Rodriguez also announced new directives for domestic law enforcement and instructed police agencies to ensure that "no person is detained" without a formal court order.

The address came ahead of opposition leader and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Maria Corina Machado's first scheduled news conference since returning to Venezuela.

According to her party, Vente Venezuela, Machado is slated to address the media around midday. The appearance follows a recent visit to the northern coastal state of La Guaira, where she met communities affected by the June 24 double earthquake.

Anticipation remains high regarding Machado's response to the government's proposed electoral conditions and her vision for the opposition's strategy.

On Wednesday, when asked about Machado, Rodriguez dismissed claims of state intimidation, asserting that "there is no political persecution" in Venezuela and suggesting Machado "could avoid the show."