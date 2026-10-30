G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting kicks off in US amid global tensions

The G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting kicked off in the US on Friday, bringing together top diplomats from the world's leading economies for two days of discussions on pressing global economic challenges, geopolitical tensions and international security issues.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is hosting the gathering in Atlanta, Georgia, where the main focus will be on economic growth, energy and food security, freedom of navigation and the resilience of global supply chains.

The meeting comes against the backdrop of ongoing international conflicts, including the war in Ukraine and tensions involving Iran, which continue to raise concerns about regional stability and their impact on the global economy.

Participants include Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Fidan is set to address the situation in the Gaza Strip, tensions between the US and Iran, and the importance of safeguarding strategic maritime routes. He is also expected to underline Türkiye's diplomatic efforts to promote regional security and stability.

Lavrov, who is leading the Russian delegation, is expected to call for greater economic cooperation and equal dialogue among G20 members. Moscow has also criticized Washington's decision to exclude South Africa from the G20 process, calling for its membership rights to be restored.

US President Donald Trump earlier announced that South Africa would not receive an invitation to the 2026 summit. The decision followed Washington's boycott of the Johannesburg summit and stemmed from Trump's claims of persecution against white farmers in South Africa.

The Group of Twenty (G20) is an international forum bringing together the world's major advanced and emerging economies to discuss and coordinate global economic policies and address key international challenges.

Established in 1999 in the aftermath of the Asian financial crisis, its membership now consists of 19 countries and the European Union and the African Union, which joined in 2023.





