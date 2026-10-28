Media groups urge EU Commission transparency as Gaza documents probe unfolds

A group of 15 media outlets, journalist associations and press freedom organizations urged European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday to improve journalists' access to public documents, as an inquiry by the EU Ombudswoman into the commission's refusal to release documents concerning Gaza unfolds.

In an open letter to von der Leyen, the organizations called on the EU executive to address what they described as a "silent crisis" that has hampered journalists' efforts to obtain information needed to scrutinize matters of public importance.

The appeal comes after European Ombudswoman Teresa Anjinho last week opened an inquiry into a news outlet's complaint over the commission's refusal to release 17 documents concerning EU-funded infrastructure projects in the Gaza Strip.

EUobserver first requested the documents in February as part of an investigation examining the extent to which Israeli attacks had destroyed infrastructure financed by the EU in the Palestinian territory.

The commission refused to release the material, arguing that there was no overriding public interest justifying disclosure. EUobserver's subsequent appeal went unanswered.

As a first step in her inquiry, Anjinho has asked the commission to respond to the appeal by Nov. 4 at the latest. If the EU executive fails to provide a satisfactory response, she will examine the documents herself.

Against this backdrop, the 15 organizations urged the commission to commit to greater transparency, saying journalists routinely face severe delays in obtaining documents, questionable refusals and extensive redactions that render released material largely meaningless.

In some cases, they said, the commission also fails to retain and properly archive crucial documents.

The restrictions have hindered reporting on issues of major public interest, including how EU member states spent billions of euros in post-COVID recovery funds and cooperation with Israel on arms research, the letter said.

"Around Europe, public debate is being harmed. Stories which should emerge do not. Citizens cannot make important political judgements at critical moments," it said.

The signatories called on the commission to revoke its December 2024 internal rules of procedure, which they said had made access to documents more difficult, and ensure strict implementation of the regulation on public access to EU documents.

The groups also called for a renewed action plan to improve journalists' access to information, including implementing recommendations from the European Ombudsman, fully complying with European Court of Justice rulings and strengthening internal procedures for filing and archiving documents.

"The European Commission's reputation for safeguarding EU democratic values is in peril. At a time when democratic norms are under attack around the world, now is the time to uphold these values," the letter warned.

The signatories included the Committee to Protect Journalists, EUobserver, the European Federation of Journalists, Follow the Money, Forbidden Stories, the International Federation of Journalists, the International Press Institute, Investigate Europe and PEN International.





