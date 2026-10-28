Jordan, Iran discuss efforts to reach sustainable ceasefire between US, Tehran

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi discussed efforts to reach a "sustainable ceasefire agreement" between the United States and Iran during a phone call late Tuesday, Jordan's Foreign Ministry said Wednesday.

During the call, which Safadi received from Araghchi, the discussions focused on "efforts to halt escalation and reach a comprehensive solution to the crisis" between Iran and the US, along with an agreement for a "sustainable ceasefire," according to the ministry.

Safadi stressed "the importance of joining efforts to restore calm and achieve lasting security and stability on foundations that ensure the security and stability of all countries in the region."

He also underscored the need to "respect international law and the principles of good neighborliness, refrain from interfering in the internal affairs of states, and ensure freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz."

The call came amid efforts to contain tensions between Washington and Tehran and continued disagreements over the terms for reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

On Feb. 28, the US and Israel launched a war against Iran, which responded with attacks on Israel and US military facilities in Arab countries.

On June 18, Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding and began negotiations that later collapsed over disagreements, including navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic passage for global energy and goods supplies.





