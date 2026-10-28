Israeli opposition leader says Netanyahu’s political career is over

Israeli opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to retire from politics, saying voters had rejected his continued leadership and warning him against using Israel's security for political gain.

Speaking to supporters early Wednesday at his Yashar party's headquarters in Tel Aviv, Eisenkot said Israelis had voted for change and pledged to work with his partners to form a government representing all sections of society.

"It would be a mistake to hold another election, and it is my duty to do everything possible to carry out the will of the people," he said.

Eisenkot acknowledged that the final results were still pending but said Netanyahu already faced a larger, stronger "Zionist majority" opposed to his continued rule.

Addressing Netanyahu directly, he said: "Do not dare use Israel's security for your political needs."

He also appealed to security chiefs to remember that Netanyahu was heading a caretaker government and that their responsibility was to serve the public.

"Remember that you serve only the interests of Israel's citizens," he said, urging them to stand firm against attempts to pressure them and offering his support.

Eisenkot declared that the era of division and incitement was over and pledged to form a Zionist government focused on military conscription.

His speech came as an updated Channel 13 exit poll put Netanyahu's bloc and the opposition bloc led by Eisenkot level at 51 seats each, with 18 for Arab parties in the 120-seat Knesset.

Earlier, Channel 12 projected 52 seats for Eisenkot's bloc, 50 for Netanyahu's and 18 for Arab parties. Neither projection gave either bloc the 61 seats needed for a parliamentary majority.

Channel 12 also reported that President Isaac Herzog was expected to task Eisenkot with forming the next government, although the decision would depend on the official results and parliamentary parties' recommendations.

Turnout reached 77.7%, the highest since 1999 and up 7.1 percentage points from the 2022 election, according to the Central Elections Committee.

Vote counting began after polls closed at 10 pm local time (2000GMT) Tuesday. Exit polls are projections, not official results.

Official results are expected to be announced on Nov. 4.



