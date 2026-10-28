Egypt, Saudi Arabia, UAE discuss regional de-escalation, with Türkiye-led mediation mechanism in focus

Egypt discussed regional de-escalation efforts with Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, emphasizing coordination through a four-way ministerial mechanism involving Türkiye and Pakistan, according to the Egyptian Foreign Ministry.

Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty held separate phone calls Tuesday with his Saudi counterpart, Faisal bin Farhan, and UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed, the ministry said in two separate statements Wednesday.

During his call with bin Farhan, Abdelatty discussed regional developments and "efforts to contain the current crisis amid growing risks of escalation," stressing the need to "advance political and peaceful solutions through dialogue."

The two foreign ministers agreed to "continue close consultations and coordination bilaterally and through a four-way ministerial mechanism that also includes Türkiye and Pakistan."

The mechanism brings together Egypt, Pakistan, Türkiye and Saudi Arabia to strengthen consultation and coordination on de-escalation and support political solutions to regional crises.

The call came a day after Egypt's parliament approved, by a two-thirds majority, a mandate for President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi to take necessary measures to support Saudi Arabia and defend its territory, sovereignty and holy sites, in coordination with the kingdom.

It also comes amid ongoing military escalation between Saudi Arabia and Yemen's Houthi group since July, including Houthi attacks on civil aviation facilities and energy infrastructure in the kingdom.

Saudi Arabia has led a coalition since March 2015 in support of Yemen's internationally recognized government against the Houthis, who have controlled Sanaa and several provinces since September 2014.

In a separate statement, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said Abdelatty and his Emirati counterpart discussed the latest regional developments, particularly growing indications of possible escalation in the coming period.

Abdelatty stressed the need for regional countries to "unite their efforts to reach peaceful solutions and return all parties to a peaceful political track to prevent the region from sliding into a more dangerous phase of the current crisis."

The call came as mediation efforts continue to contain tensions between Washington and Tehran amid ongoing disagreements over the conditions for reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

On Feb. 28, the US and Israel launched a war against Iran, which responded with attacks on Israel and US military facilities in Arab countries.

On June 18, Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding and began negotiations that later collapsed over disagreements, including maritime navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic passage for global energy and goods supplies.





